post office

Post Office Scheme: Get Rs 4950 per month on your investment

Post Office offers a Monthly Income Plan wherein investors get a decent amount of returns every month. 

Post Office Scheme: Get Rs 4950 per month on your investment

New Delhi: Investors are always on the lookout for investments offering reasonable returns without any risk. The post office scheme virtually meets both the criteria, offering reasonable returns without much volatility. 

One such scheme offered by Post Office is the Monthly Income Plan which offers a great return in a given period of time. Investors get to earn a certain amount every month with the scheme. 

Monthly Income Plan

Post Office offers a Monthly Income Plan wherein investors get a decent amount of returns every month. The most important aspect of the Monthly Income plan is that its interest is added every year. 

This way, if someone opened a joint account in the scheme and deposited up to Rs 9 lakh in it, then you can earn Rs 4950 every month, as the annual interest on the principal is Rs 59,400 at an interest rate of 6.6%. 

The monthly amount of your interest stands at Rs 4,950, which you can withdraw every month. So, you will earn interest monthly on your investment without any impact on your principal. You will get the principal at the time of maturity of the scheme. 

The maturity period of the scheme is 5 year. So, you will continue to get a monthly interest of Rs 4,950. You can increase the maturity period under the scheme. Notably, if you open a single account, you can deposit as much as 4.5 lakh rupees, while if you want to open a joint account, you can deposit up to 9 lakh rupees in it. 

