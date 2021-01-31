Ration Card rules changing from February 1; mobile OTP to be mandatory: Details here

Coronavirus has altered our lives in many ways. Monthly distributed ration under the Annapurna and Antyodaya scheme used to make use of Biometrics, this will change in the wake of the pandemic. The Biometric user identification increases the risk of spread and therefore it is being replaced with IRIS Authentication and OTP at registered mobile number. Telangana is the first state to implement this rule and it will be enacted from Monday (February 1).

Hyderabad and Rangareddy district to provide ration on Mobile OTP:

The IRIS Authentication system is unavailable at Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. Thus, the ration will be distributed with the help of Mobile One time Password (OTP).

The Chief Rationing Officer of Hyderabad said that ration material will be distributed on Monday (February 1) from 670 fair shops only after Mobile OTP authentication. There are 87,44,251 ration cardholders in the state of Telangana.

The number of cardholders in Hyderabad district is 5,80,680, while in Rangareddy the number is 5,24,656. There are 4,94,881 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 2,34,940 in Vikarabad.

All the cardholders are suggested to link their phone number with Aadhar card in order to get the ration.

Ration card is an important document

Ration card not only helps poor to avail ration at a discounted price but it is extremely useful in availing many other government schemes. Ration cards are issued by the state governments and act as an identity card. Under the Central government's One Nation-One Ration Card scheme, a person can obtain a ration card from any other state besides the parent state.

Online procedure for generating a ration card

The government has issued many schemes which can be availed with a ration card. There are many schemes for individuals Below Poverty Level (BPL). Now you don't need to visit any government office to generate a ration card as the process is now online. The ration card is issued in two categories, one for the people living Below Poverty Line (BPL) and for non-BPL.

These people can apply

An individual who has completed 18 years of age is eligible to apply for a ration card. You can avail the ration card with only one state. The ration card consists of the head of the family and other members. Generation of ration card used to be a tedious process in the past, but with the evolution of technology, you get a ration card sitting home.

How to apply

To apply for a new ration card, you will have to submit an online application on the food portal of the respective state. For example, if you live in Uttar Pradesh, you need to visit the website https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx. You will need to download a PDF form from this website. You will need documents including Aadhar card, driving license or any other photo ID card to generate a ration card. You will have to pay online fees ranging from Rs. 5-45. Once the payment is done, the form is sent for verification. The field verification is done in 30 days. If the verification does not match with the given data, the form will get cancel.

Documents for online Ration card registration

- Aadhar Card

- PAN Card

- Passport-size photo of the Family head

- Income Certificate

- Gas connection details

- Caste Certificate

- Bank Passbook

- Mobile Number

