RBL Bank Launches GO Digital Savings Account

New Delhi: RBL Bank has announced the launch of its latest digital banking product, GO Savings Account --a zero-balance account with simple account opening process and easy-to-operate features.

"The GO Savings Account signifies a modern shift in the world of banking, presenting a novel subscription-based model. The product offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including - high interest rates of up to 7.5%* per annum, a premium debit card, vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands, comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance up to Rs. 1 crore, free CIBIL report, and an array of premium banking services, all bundled into a single package at 1st year subscription fee of Rs. 1999 + taxes & annual renewal fee thereafter of Rs. 599 + taxes," said RBL Bank in a statement.

The streamlined account opening process will enable customers to open an account in minutes by providing their PAN and Aadhaar details. Further, GO Account holders will enjoy fee-free transactions, it added.

Deepak Gaddhyan, Head of Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank, said, “The launch of ‘GO Savings Account’ bridges the gap between traditional and digital banking by offering a compelling value proposition for customers. With our user-friendly account opening experience bundled with the new-age subscription-based model and services there on, we aim to bring digital convenience to a larger customer segment.”