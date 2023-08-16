trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649759
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Bank Extends Last Date For Special FD, Offering 7.10% Interest Rate For 400 Days

The 400-day tenor special deposit scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.10%. Senior citizens, staff, and staff pensioners are eligible for additional interest rates that apply to their respective categories.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Bank Extends Last Date For Special FD, Offering 7.10% Interest Rate For 400 Days File Photo

New Delhi: SBI Extends Deadline for Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Application State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a circular announcing the extension of the last date to apply for the 400-day tenor Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme. The initial deadline of August 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to December 31, 2023.

This extension marks another in a series of elongated timelines for the scheme. Originally launched on February 15, 2023, with a supposed conclusion on March 31, 2023, the scheme has been granted multiple lifelines to accommodate interested participants.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Eligibility


Eligibility for SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme The scheme is accessible to individuals falling under the following categories:

Domestic retail term deposits, including NRI rupee term deposits (up to 2 crore).

New and renewed deposits.

Term and special term deposits.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Interest Rate

The 400-day tenor special deposit scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.10%. Senior citizens, staff, and staff pensioners are eligible for additional interest rates that apply to their respective categories.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Payment Of Interest

Interest Payment Procedure for SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Participants have the flexibility to select their preferred deposit term under this scheme, choosing from monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual options. Accrued interest, net of TDS, will be directly credited to the customer's account. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other applicable taxes will be deducted as per the Income Tax Act. The scheme also provides an avenue for investors to avail loans, and premature withdrawal is also facilitated by the bank.

How to subscribe to SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme? 

Subscription Process for the Scheme Prospective investors have various avenues to subscribe to the SBI Amrit Kalash FD scheme. They can purchase it by visiting a branch, using Internet banking services, or utilizing the SBI YONO app.

The extension of the application deadline for the Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme by SBI underscores the bank's commitment to making beneficial investment opportunities accessible to a wider range of individuals, promoting financial inclusivity and empowerment.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train