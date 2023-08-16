SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Bank Extends Last Date For Special FD, Offering 7.10% Interest Rate For 400 Days

New Delhi: SBI Extends Deadline for Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Application State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a circular announcing the extension of the last date to apply for the 400-day tenor Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme. The initial deadline of August 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to December 31, 2023.

This extension marks another in a series of elongated timelines for the scheme. Originally launched on February 15, 2023, with a supposed conclusion on March 31, 2023, the scheme has been granted multiple lifelines to accommodate interested participants.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Eligibility

Eligibility for SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme The scheme is accessible to individuals falling under the following categories:

Domestic retail term deposits, including NRI rupee term deposits (up to 2 crore).

New and renewed deposits.

Term and special term deposits.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Interest Rate

The 400-day tenor special deposit scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.10%. Senior citizens, staff, and staff pensioners are eligible for additional interest rates that apply to their respective categories.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme - Payment Of Interest

Interest Payment Procedure for SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Participants have the flexibility to select their preferred deposit term under this scheme, choosing from monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual options. Accrued interest, net of TDS, will be directly credited to the customer's account. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other applicable taxes will be deducted as per the Income Tax Act. The scheme also provides an avenue for investors to avail loans, and premature withdrawal is also facilitated by the bank.

How to subscribe to SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme?

Subscription Process for the Scheme Prospective investors have various avenues to subscribe to the SBI Amrit Kalash FD scheme. They can purchase it by visiting a branch, using Internet banking services, or utilizing the SBI YONO app.

The extension of the application deadline for the Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme by SBI underscores the bank's commitment to making beneficial investment opportunities accessible to a wider range of individuals, promoting financial inclusivity and empowerment.