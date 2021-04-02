हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI digital services crash due to maintenance issues, affects customers

SBI’s e-banking services crashed on account of upgradation of the bank's digital banking platforms.

SBI digital services crash due to maintenance issues, affects customers

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India's (SBI) customers had to face issues on Thursday (April 1) due to the unavailability of various digital services.

SBI’s e-banking services crashed on account of upgradation of the bank's digital banking platforms.

The bank had although previously informed its customers on Thursday morning that it is upgrading its digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 PM to 5:40 PM on April 1, 2021. During the period, INB/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the bank said on Twitter.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed 74 million downloads mark. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

