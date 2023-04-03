SBI Server Down? UPI, Net Banking, Yono Not Accessible; Customers Take To Twitter To Share Plight

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India's (SBI) server is reported to have been hit, thus severly affecting a host of services like net banking, UPI, YONO app, credit card payment delay.

Several customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) have taken to social media to register their complaint.

@TheOfficialSBI what is wrong with SBI server. Website not opening, yono not working what is this. pic.twitter.com/EdaCQLytcm — Er. Chaitanya Prasad Murmu (@CHAITANYA_56) April 3, 2023

Why are the servers of @TheOfficialSBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login. @sbigeneral @sbi_yfi pic.twitter.com/j7xQOGI5c7 — Sandesh Nisargan (@sandeshnisargan) April 3, 2023

According to website-monitoring service Downdetector, User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.

User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down April 3, 2023

While several users shared that services are out of reach since today morning, several others said that they have not been able to access SBI services since the last couple of days

@TheOfficialSBI What is wrong with Sbi from the past two days yono app not working, i download it again but seems like sbi forget that they have an app name Yono and Yono lite which is not functioning properly pic.twitter.com/ikTpiUlTvO — Shubhanshu Khatana (@shubhanshu_g_) April 3, 2023

@TheOfficialSBI yono is showing like this for the last 2-3days. But I don't know the technical team is busy with which deed!! It should be resolved asap. SBI is not going to compansate for the irrelevant server problem. pic.twitter.com/cirDuZvTNA — Tridip Veekey Pal (@PalVeekey) April 3, 2023

I truly don't understand the point of having UPI as an option for SBI accounts because the server is ALWAYS BUSY. There's literally no point having gpay linked to your SBI accs. I'm changing my bank ig?? April 1, 2023

