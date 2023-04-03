topStoriesenglish2590854
SBI Server Down? UPI, Net Banking, Yono Not Accessible; Customers Take To Twitter To Share Plight

India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India's (SBI) server is reported to have been hit, thus severly affecting a host of services like net banking, UPI, YONO app, credit card payment delay.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Several customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) have taken to social media to register their complaint.

According to website-monitoring service Downdetector, User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.

While several users shared that services are out of reach since today morning, several others said that they have not been able to access SBI services since the last couple of days

