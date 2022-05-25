हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Post Office Small savings

PO Small Savings investors' money worth Rs 1 crore lost, Postmaster used it for IPL betting

The savings deposit were made by over two dozen families, media reports have said. The money was to be fixed deposited at the sub post office.

PO Small Savings investors&#039; money worth Rs 1 crore lost, Postmaster used it for IPL betting

New Delhi/Bhopal: In a bizarre news, Small savings investors' money worth Rs 1 crore has been lost as the Postmaster of the post office used the money for Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match betting.

Vishal Ahirwar, the postmaster in Madhya Pradesh's Bina sub post office located in Sagar district allegedly used Rs 1 crore to bet on IPL match, which he lost. The savings deposit were made by over two dozen families, media reports have said. The money was to be fixed deposited at the sub post office.

Ahirwar has also reportedly confessed to using the money for IPL betting after he was arrested by the Bina Government Railway Police (GRP) two days ago. He is is presently on police remand.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Post Office Small savingspost officeSmall savingsFD
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Big decision on fitment factor hike today? Basic salary likely to be raised to Rs 26,000

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Khabren Khatakhat: Central government's big decision on edible oil