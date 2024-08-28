Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784311https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/state-bank-of-india-raises-rs-7500-through-basel-iii-compliant-tier-2-bond-issuance-2784311.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

State Bank of India Raises Rs 7,500 Through Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bond Issuance

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

State Bank of India Raises Rs 7,500 Through Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bond Issuance

New Delhi: The country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced that it has raised Rs 7,500 crores at a coupon rate of 7.42% through its first Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year. 

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter.

"The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 8,800 crores against the base issue size of Rs. 5,000 crores. The total number of bids received was 70 indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks etc," SBI said in a statement.

Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs. 7,500 crores at a coupon rate of 7.42% payable annually for a tenor of 15 years with a call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter. The instrument is rated AAA with stable outlook from ICRA Limited and India Ratings & Research Private Limited, SBI added.

C S Setty, SBI Chairman said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest Bank.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?