UPI Payment Services Launched In Sri Lanka, Mauritius; PM Modi Attends Virtual Ceremony

New Delhi: India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on Monday via video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth attended the virtual ceremony.

Meanwhile RuPay card services was also launched in Mauritius today.

The launch will enable availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India. The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate usage of RuPay Card for settlements both in India and Mauritius.

PM Modi has called it a special day for digital connectivity between India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

"Digital Public Infrastructure has brought a revolutionary change in India. India's Unified Payments Interface, i.e. UPI, is now performing a new responsibility - Uniting Partners with India. I believe that the UPI system of Sri Lanka and Mauritius by joining, both countries will also benefit," said PM Modi.

"India has emerged as a leader in Fintech innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure. Prime Minister has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries. Given India’s robust cultural and people-to-people linkages with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch will benefit a wide cross-section of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity between the countries," said the Prime Minister's Office release had earlier said.