Good News For EPFO Employers! Deadline To Upload Wage Details For Higher Pension Extended Till THIS Date

New Delhi: EPFO has approved the proposal for another round of extension of deadline for the employers to upload wage details online.

Ministry of Labour & Employment has said that EPFO has extended the time for Employers to upload wage details etc. regarding Pension on Higher Wages by five more months to 31 May, 2024.

An online facility was made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Option /Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility was for eligible pensioners / members in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated 04.11.2022. The facility was launched on 26.02.2023 and was to remain available only till 03.05.2023.

However, considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to 26.06.2023, which was futher extended to 11.07.2023, again till 30.09.2023 and further extended till 31.12.2023.

"More than 3.6 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options are still pending with the employers for processing. Therefore, in order to ensure that employers process these remaining Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options, the Chairman, CBT EPF has kindly approved the proposal to grant another extension of time for the employers for uploading wage details online etc till 31st May, 2024," Ministry of Labour & Employment has said said.