URL Changed For Reserve Bank’s Database On Indian Economy Portal

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced URL change for its Database on Indian Economy Portal.

"The uniform resource locator (URL) domain address of the ‘Database on Indian Economy (DBIE)’ portal of the Reserve Bank is being changed to https://data.rbi.org.in with effect from close of business today (June 21, 2024). The current URLs, viz., https://dbie.rbi.org.in and https://cimsdbie.rbi.org.in will also get directed to the new URL https://data.rbi.org.in," said RBI in a release.

The Reserve Bank had provided public access (weblink: https://rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=10799) to its DBIE portal on November 1, 2004. Over the years, its coverage has been expanded and the regular and ad hoc statistical publications are disseminated on DBIE. The portal also hosts the ‘SAARC Finance Database’ and the ‘Banking Outlet Locator’. It is an integrated repository of current and historical data, and is frequently accessed by citizens as well as Indian and global analysts and researchers.

After the launch of the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS), the Bank’s next-generation data warehouse, in June 2023 (weblink: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=55962), the data coverage of the portal has been further expanded and several new features have been incorporated to aid research on the Indian economy and to improve overall user experience.