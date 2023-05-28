Watch | PM Modi Unveils A Stamp, Special Rs 75 Coin In New Parliament Building

New Delhi: A special Rs 75 coin was launched on Sunday to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Notably, the country is also celebrating its 75th year of independence. A special stamp to mark the occasion was also launched. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation and installed in the Lok Sabha chamber the historic 'Sengol', which has marked the transfer of power from the British to Indians in 1947.

The obverse face of the coin bears the Lion Capital of 'Ashoka Pillar' in the centre with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar is flanked by the word 'Bharat' in Devnagri script on the left periphery and the word 'INDIA' in English on the right periphery.

The reverse face of the coin bears the image of the Parliament Complex. On the upper periphery, the inscription 'Sansi Sankul' is written in Devnagari script and on the lower periphery, the inscription 'PARLIAMENT COMPLEX' is written in English. Also, the Year '2023' in International numeral is written below the image of the Parliament Complex.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/7YSi1j9dW9 May 28, 2023

The shape of the coin is circular with a 44 mm diameter and it weighs around 35 grams. The coin having 200 serrations is composed of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel and 5 per cent Zinc. The earlier Parliament building was inaugurated by then Governor-General Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927. The new Parliament building has the capacity to seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 in Rajya Sabha.

The previous building of the Parliament there was a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses can now be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.