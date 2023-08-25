trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653392
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2023

When Is Bank Holiday For Rakhi, Is It August 30 Or 31? Here Is All You Want To Know

Bank Holiday August 2023: Despite the branch closures, online banking activities will continue to function seamlessly, allowing you to conduct transactions, check your balances, and carry out other essential banking tasks from the comfort of your home or on the go.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

When Is Bank Holiday For Rakhi, Is It August 30 Or 31? Here Is All You Want To Know

New Delhi: While the month of August is nearly ending, bank holiday on the occassion of Rakshabandhan has stirred quite a bit of confusion among netizens. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list, bank will be closed due to Rakshabandhan in several cities across the country --however the dates are different in different cities.

Meanwhile, there's no need to worry about accessing your banking needs. Despite the branch closures, online banking activities will continue to function seamlessly, allowing you to conduct transactions, check your balances, and carry out other essential banking tasks from the comfort of your home or on the go.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list banks will be closed for Rakshabandhan in Jaipur and Shimla on August 30 while for the occassion and two other festivals --Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol --banks will be closed on August 31 in other cities like Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

 

 

August 2023 8 15 16 18 28 29 30 31
Agartala              
Ahmedabad              
Aizawl              
Belapur            
Bengaluru              
Bhopal              
Bhubaneswar              
Chandigarh              
Chennai              
Dehradun            
Gangtok          
Guwahati            
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh              
Hyderabad - Telangana              
Imphal              
Jaipur            
Jammu              
Kanpur            
Kochi        
Kohima              
Kolkata              
Lucknow            
Mumbai            
Nagpur            
New Delhi              
Panaji              
Patna              
Raipur              
Ranchi              
Shillong              
Shimla            
Srinagar              
Thiruvananthapuram        

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train