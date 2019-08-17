Punjab CM Amarinder Singh nominates athletes for sports institute

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday approved Olympic medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra, hockey player Brig Harcharan Singh, athlete Gurmeet Kaur, Kabaddi player Hardeep Singh and cricketer Harbhajan Singh as members to the governing council of the Punjab Institute of Sports.

The Punjab Institute of Sports is the principal policy formulating a body of sports in the state.

The institute has been mandated to create a sizeable pool of high-potential sportspersons, who can be groomed as medal prospects in Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other National and International competitions.