BSF spots Pakistan-origin drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday spotted a Pakistani-origin drone in the Ferozepur area of Punjab near the international border. The drone was sighted flying near the HK tower, a check post on the Hussainiwala border in the area.

The BSF spotted the same drone, almost five times at different intervals, during which it crossed the Indian border once. The drone was spotted flying between 10-10.40 pm and then again at 12.25 am when it crossed the Indian border after which the jawans alerted their senior officials.

The officials are conducting an investigation to find out if Pakistan-based terror groups are using to send drugs or ammunition across the border.

This comes a week after the Punjab government recovered two drones that was being used for dropping weapons from across the border. While one of them was recovered last month, the other was seized in a burnt state nearly a fortnight ago in Punjab's Tarn Taran.