Rahul Kaul's successful entrepreneurial run continues, says 'I have always embraced innovation in my business operations'

The last year has been hectic and difficult for everyone, even more for those who own businesses in different avenues. From restaurants to hotels to airlines to online platforms, the gripping fear affected various industries for the worse. But there's one man who took advantage of the fear, worked on his business ventures and became a millionaire during COVID-19. Everyone knows Rahul Kaul, not just for showcasing his impeccable style on social media, but for also being a well-known figure for hosting some of the coolest parties for Bollywood celebrities.

Before we get to how Rahul rose from the ashes during this difficult time, here's a little you ought to know about this man who is nothing less than an inspiration for youngsters. He often describes himself as an entrepreneur, engineer, philanthropist, and dreamer. Building a great reputation on social media, Rahul is uninhibitedly in love with what he does and attributes his success to the passion that drives him. Earlier this year, he was also lauded with the Super Power Award 2020 in the Entertainment category in Dubai.

And this is just one of the many other accolades that he has won for being the best host for Bollywood parties and humanitarian deeds across the world. "It was such a strenuous phase during COVID-19. I was sceptical, just like everyone else, to figure out what I could do. Then I jumped forward, took a leap of faith and hit the bull's eye. I put all my practical knowledge to use and decided to let greatness take over fear”, said Rahul. Sharing his secret to success, he revealed that it was all about being disciplined, having proper time management and keeping consistency intact.

Another major reason behind his humongous success is his upgradation with time. He says, “It is important to be in sync with the latest trends. I have always embraced innovation in my business operations. You have to be at par with time and offer those services that are beneficial to customers.” Executing this strategy brilliantly, Rahul Kaul during the phase of lockdown welcomed a new company named ‘IMDDXB Influencer Agency’, an influencer marketing company that has worked with the finest creators and brands from all over the world.

Rahul then made other investments into yachts as he acquired the yacht company which has 3 yachts under his belt. ‘The Dejavu Yacht’ is his company that deals in different yacht rentals in Dubai. Over the years, this powerhouse inspiration has hosted parties in Dubai for some of the most notable names in Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma among many others. His other business ventures include Dejavu Entertainment & Events’ and ‘Wrecking Ball Dubai’.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)