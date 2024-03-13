Delhi Metro Gets Two New Routes; Centre Approves Lajpat Nagar-Saket And Inderlok-Indraprastha Lines

In good news for Delhiites, the Union Cabinet meeting led by PM Narendra Modi today approved two new metro routes in Delhi. The first stretch is from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, covering a distance of 8.385 kilometers while the second route will connect Indralok to Indraprastha, spanning 12.377 kilometers. This development will be a part of the Delhi's metros Phase 4. The estimated cost for these projects is Rs 8,400 crore.

The Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Today two new metro corridors have been given permission, on which Rs 8400 crore will be spent. There will be about 8.4-kilometer metro line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block. It will have eight stations. The second is from Inderlok to Indraprastha, this will be a metro line of about 12.4 kilometres. It will be completed by March 2029..."

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Today two new metro corridors have been given permission, on which Rs 8400 crore will be spent. There will be about 8.4-kilometer metro line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block. It will have eight stations. The second is from Inderlok… pic.twitter.com/bIOk0CzLvA — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

New Metro Corridors

Two new metro corridors are set to revolutionize travel in New Delhi. The first corridor, running from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, will span 8 kilometers and feature eight stations. The second corridor, linking Inderlok to Indraprastha, will stretch over 12 kilometres with ten stations along the way. These additions promise direct connectivity, slashing travel times and eliminating the need for circuitous routes and saving commuters from traffic snarls. By connecting bustling commercial hubs, they aim to alleviate the city's burgeoning congestion.

Pending approval, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will kickstart the tendering process to secure contractors for the projects. This expansion aligns with the government's overarching goal of enhancing travel across Delhi-NCR while combating pollution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again underscored the significance of infrastructure development, stressing that expanding metro lines will not only ease traffic congestion but also mitigate environmental harm while leading to transit-oriented development.

Delhi Metro's Total Network

Delhi Metro has a massive network of about 392.44 Kms with 288 stations (including NOIDA-Greater NOIDA Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram)

Currently, Delhi Metro has three phases and the construction of Phase-IV started in 2019. As part of its fourth phase of expansion, the Delhi Metro is currently underway with the construction of a 65-kilometer network. These additional corridors are slated to be finished in stages by March 2026.

Delhi Metro has 10 colored lines including Blue, Red, Pink, Violet, Yellpoe Magenta and More. With the approval of new lines, additional 20.5km distance will get added to Delhi metro's current network.