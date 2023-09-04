G20 Summit: Delhi Metro Launches 'Tourist Smart Cards' Unlimited Ride Scheme

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi, DMRC has launched special 'Tourist Smart Cards', offering "unlimited rides" in the Delhi Metro network. The initiative has been taken to facilitate the G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 summit, mentioned Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet.

The 'Tourist Smart Cards' will be available for sale from Monday (September 4, 2023) at selected Metro stations. The 'Tourist Smart Cards' can be purchased from 36 Metro stations which will be available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards, offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

"Delhi Metro will be selling its Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from 4/9/2023, to facilitate G-20 delegates & international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi," tweeted DMRC.



Delhi Metro will be selling its Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from 4/9/2023, to facilitate G-20 delegates & international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WnS0KV8prA — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 3, 2023

"Tourist Smart Cards are available at all Metro stations (Except Airport Express Line) across the network. It will be available in 2 categories- One-Day Validity cards will be available for ₹200 & Three-Day Validity cards will be available for ₹500" they added.

"The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200 whereas three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available for the day," stated Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"There are no penalties/surcharge levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc," he added. These Tourist Smart Cards will however not be available at the Airport Express Line.

Delhi Metro, India's largest metro network, ranked among one of the largest metro systems in the world is well connected to almost all the prominent tourist destinations in the city like Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, etc.