Holi 2023: Indian Railways to Run 3 Special Trains from Gorakhpur to Cater Festive Rush

Indian Railways is ready to handle the oncoming rush with the festive season in India. To handle the influx of passengers during Holi 2023 the organisation has announced special trains to be operated on different routes. It is to be noted that Holi is to be celebrated on 8 March 2023 and the railways are expecting an increase in the number of travellers during this time. The special trains announced by the railways will cover multiple states, cities, and different railway zones.

Indian Railways is operating these trains for the comfort of travellers visiting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and other states as well as to reduce additional passenger traffic during the festival.

Holi 2023 Special Trains:

Gorakhpur to Amritsar Express Train No. 05005 and 05006. Gorakhpur departure on March 3 and 10 at 2:40 PM. Amritsar departure from March 4 and 11 at 12:45 PM.

Gorakhpur to Bandra Express Train No. 05053 and 05054. Gorakhpur departure on March 4 and 11 at 4:10 AM. Bandra departure on March 4 and 11 at 7:25 PM.

Gorakhpur to Ernakulam Express Train No. 05303 and 05304. Gorakhpur departure on March 4 and 11 at 8:30 AM. Ernakulam departure on March 6 and 13 at 11:55 AM.

It is to be noted that Indian Railways remains proactive to cater the rush of passengers during the festive season and runs special trains to free up the routes. Often increase in the number of passengers is expected around important festivals like Holi and Diwali on certain routes. To give a boost to such programs, the Union Budget for this year included a provision for the railways that would improve rail connectivity throughout the nation. The national transporter's greatest budgetary allocation to date is the 2.4 lakh crores provided by the central government for the railroads.