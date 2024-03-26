How To Cancel Indian Railways Counter Ticket Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Indian Railways operates more than 12,000 passenger trains daily, facilitating around 2.4 crore travelers. If you have bought a train ticket from the railway station counter and want to cancel it online, then you can do it easily by following some simple steps. Understanding the procedure is crucial for smooth cancellations, especially for changes in travel plans or other reasons. Check out the step-by-step guide below:

Steps To Cancel Counter Ticket Online

Step 1: Gather Required Information

Before initiating the cancellation process, ensure you have the following information ready:

- PNR Number: This is a unique identifier for your ticket.

- Train Number: The specific train for which you hold a ticket.

- Captcha: Enter the Captcha code displayed on the cancellation page.

- Mobile Number: The mobile number provided during booking to receive the One-Time Password (OTP).

Step 2: Confirm Understanding of Rules

Read and understand the cancellation rules and procedures outlined by Indian Railways. Acknowledge your understanding by checking the confirmation box.

Step 3: Initiate Cancellation

1. Visit the official Indian Railways website or use the IRCTC mobile app.

2. Navigate to the "Cancel Ticket" section.

3. Enter your PNR Number, Train Number, Captcha, and confirm the rules understanding by checking the box.

4. Click on "Submit" to proceed.

Step 4: Receive and Enter OTP

Upon submission, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking. Enter the received OTP on the cancellation page and click "Submit" to validate.

Step 5: Verify PNR Details

After OTP validation, your PNR details will be displayed on the screen. Verify these details to ensure accuracy.

Step 6: Confirm Ticket Cancellation

If everything is correct, proceed by clicking on "Cancel Ticket" for full cancellation. The refund amount due will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Receive Confirmation SMS

After successful cancellation, Indian Railways will send an SMS to your registered mobile number with the PNR and refund details. An example format of the SMS will be provided for your reference.

Cancellation Rules and Refunds

- For tickets cancelled before 24 hours of the scheduled departure, refund amounts can be collected from any PRS counter of Indian Railways.

- Refunds for cancelled tickets within 24 hours before departure vary based on ticket status (confirmed, RAC/Waitlisted). Refunds for RAC/Waitlisted tickets can be collected up to thirty minutes before departure.

- Online cancellation is permitted up to 4 hours before departure for confirmed tickets and up to 30 minutes before for RAC/Waitlisted tickets.

Important Notes

- Cancellation and refund of fare are permitted only under normal circumstances and not due to train delays or cancellations.

- Privilege passes, duty passes, and complimentary pass tickets can also be cancelled through the website, with zero refund applicable in many cases.