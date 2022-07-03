Indian Railways opens up its second sleeping pod facility at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai. The Railway authorities took this initiative to provide more comfortable, affordable, and cheap stay options for its passengers, along with modern amenities. The Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted its pictures and soon affirmative comments started filling the comment section. “New-age facilities at your service. Sleeping Pods at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station,” his tweet read.

Sleeping Pods at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station. pic.twitter.com/x5dflcNrzB — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 3, 2022

This new facility is located near the waiting room on the main line of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station. Currently, a total of 40 pods including 30 single pods, 6 double pods, and 4 family pods are available. Passengers will be provided with full privacy in their air-conditioned pods along with mobile charging facilities, locker room facility, fire alarm, intercom, deluxe toilet, and bathrooms. To book your pod passengers can either do it physically at the reception or through online mode via a mobile app.

The contract for development and operation of the sleeping pods was given to Namah Enterprises, which will give license fees of Rs 10, 07,786 per annum for five years to the railways and will earn a revenue of Rs 55.68 lakh. Railway authorities have provided 131.61 square meters of space to have all modern facilities for the passengers to have a comfortable stay at CSMT.

The pod hotel at the railway terminus is developed under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Income Scheme (NINFRIS). The first pod hotel of the Indian Railways opened for passengers on November 17, 2021, at the Mumbai Central railway station of the Western Railway (WR).

