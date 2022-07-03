As soon as festival season approaches, Indian Railways always make special efforts to manage the passenger inflow by operating special trains. This time too on the occasion of Eid al-Adha which will be celebrated on July 10, the North Eastern Railways has decided to operate special trains for the convenience and comfort of passengers. Check the schedule here:

Howrah-Gorakhpur-Howrah special train with train no. 03021/03022 will operate on July 7 and 8 respectively. The train will operate from Howrah on July 8 and from Gorakhpur on July 8.

Train no.03021 Howrah-Gorakhpur special will leave Howrah on July 7 at 23:00, and reach Gorakhpur at 17:30 hrs on July 8. Meanwhile, Train no.03022 Gorakhpur Howrah special will leave Gorakhpur on July 8 and at 19:30 hours and reach Howrah at 12:35 hours on July 9. To spread the word, the North Eastern Railway has even tweeted about it. "Festival express will runn from Gorakhpur to Howrah," read the tweet.

Both the trains will halt at Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih stations enroute both directions.

