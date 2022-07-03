NewsRailways
EID AL-ADHA 2022

Eid 2022: Indian Railways to run Special trains from Howrah-Gorakhpur on July 7

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha Indian Railways will operate special trains on July 7 and 8 from Howrah-Gorakhpur, check details here.  

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
  • Indian Railways to operate special train services on Eid al-Adha 2022
  • Howrah-Gorakhpur-Howrah special train with train no. 03021/03022 will operate on July 7 and 8
  • Both the trains will halt at Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan stations

As soon as festival season approaches, Indian Railways always make special efforts to manage the passenger inflow by operating special trains. This time too on the occasion of Eid al-Adha which will be celebrated on July 10, the North Eastern Railways has decided to operate special trains for the convenience and comfort of passengers. Check the schedule here:

Howrah-Gorakhpur-Howrah special train with train no. 03021/03022 will operate on July 7 and 8 respectively. The train will operate from Howrah on July 8 and from Gorakhpur on July 8. 

Train no.03021 Howrah-Gorakhpur special will leave Howrah on July 7 at 23:00, and reach Gorakhpur at 17:30 hrs on July 8. Meanwhile, Train no.03022 Gorakhpur Howrah special will leave Gorakhpur on July 8 and at 19:30 hours and reach Howrah at 12:35 hours on July 9. To spread the word, the North Eastern Railway has even tweeted about it. "Festival express will runn from Gorakhpur to Howrah," read the tweet. 

Also read: Bihar: Fire breaks out in DMU train engine near Bhelwa railway station - WATCH

Both the trains will halt at Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih stations enroute both directions. 

