Indian Railways Update: Trains Cancelled, Services Affected Due To Traffic Block Over Lucknow Division

In a recent announcement by Indian Railways, several trains have been affected due to non-interlocking work on the independent bypass line between Aishbagh, Lucknow, and Manak Nagar stations of the Aishbagh-Lucknow Charbagh-Lucknow-Kanpur central section over Lucknow Division, several trains will be affected. The following are the details:

Cancellation of Trains

1. 07305 Hubballi - Gomti Nagar: June 8, 2024

2. 07306 Gomti Nagar - Hubballi: June 11, 2024

3. 11109/22453 VGL Jhansi - Lucknow - Meerut City: June 9 to 14, 2024

4. 22454/11110 Meerut City - Lucknow - VGL Jhansi: June 9 to 14, 2024

5. 12180/12179 Agra Fort - Lucknow - Agra Fort: June 9 to 14, 2024

6. 07389 Belagavi - Gomti Nagar: June 9, 2024

7. 07390 Belagavi - Gomti Nagar: June 11, 2024

8. 05323 Chhapra - Anand Vihar Terminal: June 10, 2024

9. 05324 Anand Vihar Terminal - Chhapra: June 11, 2024

10. 05305 Chhapra - Anand Vihar Terminal: June 11, 2024

11. 05306 Anand Vihar Terminal - Chhapra: June 12, 2024

12. 22531/22532 Chhapra - Mathura - Chhapra: June 10, 12, and 14, 2024

Diversion of Trains

1. 05317 Chhapra - Anand Vihar Terminal: June 8, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar)

2. 02576 Gorakhpur - Hyderabad: June 9, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar)

3. 12522 Ernakulam - Barauni: June 7, 2024 (via Manak Nagar - Lucknow - Malhaur)

4. 22533 Gorakhpur - Yesvantpur : June 10, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar)

5. 12512 Kochuveli - Gorakhpur: June 9, 11, 12, 2024 (via Manak Nagar - Lucknow - Malhaur; 150 minutes and 90 minutes late required respectively from Kanpur Central/NCR)

6. 12521 Barauni - Ernakulam: June 10, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar; 15 minutes late required from Barabanki/NER)

7. 15046 Okha - Gorakhpur: June 9, 2024 (via Manak Nagar - Lucknow - Malhaur)

8. 15707 Katihar - Amritsar: June 10, 12, 13, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar)

9. 15084 Farrukhabad - Chhapra: June 11, 13, 2024 (via Manak Nagar - Lucknow - Malhaur)

10. 12566 New Delhi - Darbhanga: June 11, 13, 2024 (via Ghaziabad - Rosa - Sitapur City)

11. 12565 Darbhanga - New Delhi: June 11, 13, 2024 (via Gonda - Burhwal - Sitapur City - Rosa - Ghaziabad)

12. 22537 Gorakhpur - Mumbai LTT: June 11 to 13, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar; proper route June 12, 13)

13. 02563 Barauni - New Delhi: June 11 to 14, 2024 (via Chhapra - Ghazipur City - Varanasi - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central)

14. 02569 Darbhanga - New Delhi: June 11 to 14, 2024 (via Chhapra - Ghazipur City - Varanasi - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central)

15. 02570 New Delhi - Darbhanga: June 11 to 14, 2024 (via Kanpur Central - Prayagraj - Varanasi - Ghazipur City - Chhapra)

16. 02564 New Delhi - Barauni: June 10 to 13, 2024 (via Kanpur Central - Prayagraj - Varanasi - Ghazipur City - Chhapra)

17. 12592 Yesvantpur - Gorakhpur: June 10, 2024 (via Manak Nagar - Lucknow - Malhaur)

18. 12589 Gorakhpur - Secunderabad: June 12, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar)

19. 15708 Amritsar - Katihar: June 11 to 13, 2024 (proper route)

20. 12226 Delhi Jn. - Azamgarh: June 11 to 13, 2024 (proper route)

21. 15045 Gorakhpur - Okha: June 13, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar; 30 minutes late from Barabanki/NER)

22. 05304 Jagdevwala - Gorakhpur: June 10, 2024 (proper route)

23. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus: June 14, 2024 (via Malhaur - Lucknow - Manak Nagar)

Short Termination / Short Origination of Trains

1. 19715 Jaipur - Gomti Nagar: June 9, 11, 2024 (short termination at Kanpur Anwarganj/Kanpur Central)

2. 19716 Gomti Nagar - Jaipur: June 10, 12, 2024 (short origination at Kanpur Anwarganj/Kanpur Central)

3. 12004/2003 New Delhi - Lucknow: June 11 to 14, 2024 (dealt at Lucknow Charbagh)

4. 20921 Bandra Terminus - Lucknow: June 8, 2024 (via Powercabin Lucknow Charbagh to Lucknow)

5. 20922 Lucknow - Bandra Terminus: June 9, 2024 (via Powercabin Lucknow Charbagh to Lucknow)

Rescheduling of Trains

1. 12107 Mumbai LTT - Sitapur: June 8, 2024 (rescheduled 105 minutes); June 10, 2024 (rescheduled 240 minutes)

2. 12108 Sitapur - Mumbai LTT: June 11, 2024 (rescheduled 180 minutes)

3. 04296 Kanpur Central - Lucknow: June 11, 2024 (rescheduled 180 minutes); June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 90 minutes from NCR at Kanpur Central)

4. 22922 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus: June 11, 2024 (rescheduled 90 minutes)

5. 15205 Lucknow - Jabalpur: June 12, 2024 (rescheduled 15 minutes); June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 180 minutes)

6. 12103 Pune - Lucknow: June 11, 2024 (rescheduled 270 minutes)

7. 12533 Lucknow - Mumbai CST: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 60 minutes)

8. 12535 Lucknow - Raipur: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 390 minutes)

9. 16094 Lucknow - Chennai Central: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 280 minutes)

10. 04298 Kanpur Central - Lucknow: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 80 minutes); June 14, 2024 (rescheduled 180 minutes)

11. 15065 Gorakhpur - Panvel: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 50 minutes); June 14, 2024 (rescheduled 120 minutes)

12. 04295 Lucknow - Kanpur Central: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 40 minutes); June 14, 2024 (rescheduled 150 minutes)

13. 12003 Lucknow - New Delhi: June 14, 2024 (rescheduled 70 minutes)

14. 15205 Lucknow - Jabalpur: June 12, 2024 (rescheduled 15 minutes); June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 180 minutes)

15. 15054 Lucknow - Chhapra: June 13, 2024 (rescheduled 60 minutes)

Regulation of Trains

1. 12107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Sitapur: June 8, 2024 (regulated 105 minutes)

2. 22426 Anand Vihar Terminal - Ayodhya Cant