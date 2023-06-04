Odisha Train Mishap: PIL Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Judicial Probe, Early Implementation Of KAVACH
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeks early roll out of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called the KAVACH by Indian Railways to ensure public safety.
Trending Photos
Following the Odisha train tragedy, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into a triple train accident. Furthermore, the PIL seeks guidelines/ directions for the implementation of the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called the KAVACH Protection System by the Indian Railways with immediate effect. Once implemented, the system will improve public safety and help in the reduction of train crashes in the country.
This is a developing story
Live Tv