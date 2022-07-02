NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Shatabdi Express rail passenger pays service charge of Rs 50 on tea worth Rs 20 tea, IRCTC faces backlash

In an unusual incident, a rail passenger was asked to pay Rs 50 as service charge on a cup of tea worth Rs 20 on Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express train.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
  • A rail passenger was fuming after being asked to pay Rs 70 for a cup of tea
  • The bill mentioned the price of the tea as Rs 20 on which a service fee of Rs 50 was charged
  • The passenger tweeted the picture where he was charged 250 percent of the price

Trending Photos

Shatabdi Express rail passenger pays service charge of Rs 50 on tea worth Rs 20 tea, IRCTC faces backlash

While food services are usually expensive on flights and trains, this rail passenger was fuming after being asked to pay Rs 70 for a cup of tea. The passenger was charged a Rs 50 service charge on a Rs 20 cup of tea. Though initially it seemed like a mistake as service charges are usually 5-10 percent of the item purchased, but when the passenger confirmed, it wasn’t. The bill mentioned the price of the tea as Rs 20 on which a service fee of Rs 50 was charged. 

The passenger tweeted the picture of the bill where he was charged 250 percent of the price of the tea on the Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express train. “50 rupees tax on 20 rupees tea, the country's economics has really changed, so far only history has changed!” read the tweet. 

Though soon his tweet started getting numerous replies but to correct him. One Twitter user replied, “Service charge is not a tax. It remains with the company. This is the same thing, you will find on Patanjali Bills if you have ever shopped from their outlet.”

“IRCTC is a govt organisation. All service charges go to the government. They can’t write tax because people are aware, that’s why it’s written ‘service’, they’re looting people in the name of service. Good that you shared," another Twitterati replied.  

Also read: India's longest train route covers more than 4,000 km in 80 hours, check here

As per a circular by Indian Railways in 2018, if a passenger hasn’t pre-booked his meal while making a reservation on an Express train, then a service charge of Rs 50 will be charged on any food item ordered during the rail journey.

Earlier, the food services were mandatory in trains lie Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express, however, it was made optional in 2017 and passengers were then asked to choose if they want meals to be included in their ticket. Later during Covid-19 pandemic, all the catering services were suspended to avoid any spread of the virus.

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?