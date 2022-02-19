Swatantrata Senani Express catches fire on Madhubani Station

A new incident of fire breaking out on a train came to light. The five coaches of a train caught fire, as per the reports the train was empty. The incident took place in Bihar's Madhubani Railway station.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar pic.twitter.com/Rps2N8gwKk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The train reported in the incident is Swatantrata Senani Express. It connects Jayanagar to New Delhi. After the incident was reported, police and officials immediately reached the spot dousing the fire. The fire has been brought under control. Further, details on the incident are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

