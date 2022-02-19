हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railway

Swatantrata Senani Express catches fire on Madhubani Station

A fire broke out on Swatantrata Senani Express on Madhubani Station in Bihar, the fire has been doused further details on the incident are awaited.

Swatantrata Senani Express catches fire on Madhubani Station
Image for representation

A new incident of fire breaking out on a train came to light. The five coaches of a train caught fire, as per the reports the train was empty. The incident took place in Bihar's Madhubani Railway station.

The train reported in the incident is Swatantrata Senani Express. It connects Jayanagar to New Delhi. After the incident was reported, police and officials immediately reached the spot dousing the fire. The fire has been brought under control. Further, details on the incident are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailwaySwatantrata Senani ExpressmadhubaniTrain fire
Next
Story

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription programme, adds Kolkata to list

Must Watch

PT11M10S

DNA: Foreign vaccine companies were blackmailing India