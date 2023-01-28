Vande Bharat Express Train Flooded with Garbage in Viral Picture; Internet Reacts

Vande Bharat trains are the modern semi-high-speed local locomotives being used in India. The government is working on the use of trains on various rail routes. The train has been making headlines since it was launched, and not always for a positive reason. This time the semi-high-speed train has been highlighted once again because of a photo of it showing garbage strewn on the floor. The picture shared by an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer has gone viral on the internet and is gaining attention on social media.

The picture tweeted by IAS officer Awanish Sharam showed empty water bottles, plastic bags, and paper scattered on the floor of the train. Along with it, the photo featured a worked standing with a broom, probably ready to clean the garbage off the floor. The caption on the picture read, "We the People." However, it was clarified that the picture was clicked on which route. Currently, Vande Bharat is operational on 8 routes in India.

After getting over five thousand likes on social media platforms, the picture started a wave of reactions. One of the social media users commented on the post, "Unless we understand responsibility, nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep the nation healthy." Another user said, "We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure, but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it."

Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

On the same lines, another user said, "Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!" While another person said, "very unfortunate."

On the contrary, others suggested ways to keep the train clean. One of the social media users said, "Follow the same routine as airlines do before take-off to remind passengers of their duties. The same should be adopted by Indian Railways upon departure from every station via an announcement. This way, garbage can be stored in bins."

On the same note, someone else said, "Housekeeping staff should be taught that they should not put everything on the floor and then start cleaning the carriage. And the railways should make it mandatory for the staff to collect trash (at regular intervals) the way some airlines crew does, before landing."