Viral: Vande Bharat Express Passenger Shares 'Now vs Then' Pictures Of Food, Complains Of Declining Quality

A tweet went viral on social media showing the food served on Vande Bharat Express train in the present, and the food served during the inaugural run with complaints of declining quality.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Vande Bharat Express was first launched in India in 2019. Since then, the number of semi-high-speed trains operating in India has greatly increased. However, during this time, there have been multiple complaints regarding the train services. Adding to the list, a man travelling on the Vande Bharat train complained about the food served on the train. He shared a photo of the food served between Madgaon Junction and Mumbai. He also attached a photo of the food he was served on the train's inaugural run, which he described as "delicious."

He claimed that while the food from Ahuja Caterers had previously been provided free of charge, it was now being served to him for a fee of Rs 250, along with "stone-hard paneer, cold food, and stale salty dal." He claimed to have taken the Vande Bharat Express on a daily basis and claimed that even curd and hand sanitizer were suddenly missing, but he was more upset about the caliber of the cuisine.

Also read: PM Modi To Flag Off Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express On July 7: Check Details

He further claimed that the decline in the quality of services has already created the "worst impression on the passengers." In his Tweet, he said, "Please lend me a good explanation if your invited guests enjoy such good food, why can't a common paying passenger receive the same quality food."

The Tweet went viral on the social media platform and has now received over 1.27 lakh views. Along with it, many social media users came forward to express similar concerns; a social media user commented on the post, saying, "Food in Mumbai Central - Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani (Tejas) is also pathetic."

Another user said,"@narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw Sir, This is how @IRCTCofficial is damaging India's Modern high tech Vande Bharat Exp Brand image. Goa sees tourists throughout the year. Hence requesting you to please suspend the catering contractor for this Vande Bharat Exp immediately." While another person suggested that the food should be quality checked before delivery.

After the tweet went viral, IRCTC addressed the tweet, saying, "Please be assured that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality across all aspects of our service, including food preparation and delivery. Request you to share PNR and mobile no, preferably in DM."

