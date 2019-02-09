Agricultural Supervisor Direct Recruitment 2018 exam postponed in Jaipur, Kota

Kota: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on Saturday postponed the Agricultural Supervisor Direct Recruitment 2018 examination in Jaipur and Kota due to 'unavoidable circumstances'. The exam was scheduled to be held on February 10, Sunday.

Candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website of the Board - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in - to get the latest updates.

The Supervisor (Angandwadi worker) recruitment exam scheduled to be held in Ajmer has also been postponed.

The reasons for postponing the examination dates have not been officially announced by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

The Board is expected to announce the revised exam dates soon.