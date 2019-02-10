हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Gujjar agitation: Seven trains cancelled, nine diverted in Rajasthan

In the WCR region, nearly 200 trains were cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted on Friday and Saturday.

ANI photo

Jaipur: Seven trains were cancelled and two partially cancelled whereas nine trains were diverted on Sunday due to the ongoing Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, officials said.

According to a North Western Railway (NWR) spokesperson, the cancelled trains include Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur and Udaipur-Hazrat Nizamuddin while Bayana-Jaipur and Jaipur-Bayana were partially cancelled between Bayana and Swai Madhopur.

The agitation has affected the train movement in NWR and West Central Railway (WCR) zones of the Indian Railways causing inconvenience to common people.

Members of the Gujjar community are holding a sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of Sawai Madhopur district from Friday evening to press the government for their demand of 5 per cent quota to five communities, including Gujjars in jobs and educational institutes.

RajasthanSawai Madhopur
Gujjar quota agitation turns violent, vehicles set on fire in clash between police and protesters

