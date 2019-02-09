Gujjars' quota agitation disrupts train services, here's the list of trains cancelled

Kota: The ongoing protest by the Gujjar community over demand for the implementation of the 5 per cent reservation, that was promised to them by the Rajasthan government, has on Saturday led to the disruption of train services.

The Gujjar community's rail roko dharna has affected the train movements, leading to the cancelled of as many as 14 trains and also the diversion of at least four trains. The cancellations and diversions happened between Sawai Madhopur to Bayana section-Nimoda to Malarna block section in Kota Division of Western Central Railway.

Due to Gurjar Agitation in Kota Division of WCR, following trains journey commencing on (JCO) 8/2/19 & 9/2/19 are diverted. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/ig2DQLKn1K — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 9, 2019

The protest is being led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla of the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace adding that the government was ready to hold talks.

Additional police forces have been deployed in Bharatpur police range to tackle any law-and-order situation.

Here's the list of trains which have been cancelled due the agitation:

1) 12248 (NZM – BDTS) J.C.O. 09.02.19

2) 29019 (MDS – KOTA) J.C.O. 09.02.19

3) 19024 (FZR – MMCT) J.C.O. 10.02.19

4) 19020 (DDN – BDTS) J.C.O. 09.02.19

5) 12415 (INDB – NDLS)J.C.O. 09.02.19

6) 12416 (NDLS – INDB) J.C.O. 09.02.19

7) 19021 (BDTS – LJN) J.C.O. 09.02.19

8) 12909 (BDTS – NZM) J.C.O. 09.02.19

9) 12953 (MMCT – NZM) J.C.O. 09.02.19

10) 19023 (MMCT – FZR) J.C.O. 12.02.19

11) 19019 (BDTS – DDN) J.C.O. 11.02.19

12) 19022 (LJN – BDTS) J.C.O. 10.02.19

13) 12910 (NZM – BDTS) J.C.O. 10.02.19

14) 12954 (NZM – MMCT) J.C.O. 10.02.19