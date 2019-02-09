हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujjar

Gujjars' quota agitation disrupts train services, here's the list of trains cancelled

Check out the list of trains which were cancelled due the agitation.  

Gujjars&#039; quota agitation disrupts train services, here&#039;s the list of trains cancelled
ANI photo

Kota: The ongoing protest by the Gujjar community over demand for the implementation of the 5 per cent reservation, that was promised to them by the Rajasthan government, has on Saturday led to the disruption of train services.

The Gujjar community's rail roko dharna has affected the train movements, leading to the cancelled of as many as 14 trains and also the diversion of at least four trains. The cancellations and diversions happened between Sawai Madhopur to Bayana section-Nimoda to Malarna block section in Kota Division of Western Central Railway.

The protest is being led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla of the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace adding that the government was ready to hold talks.

Additional police forces have been deployed in Bharatpur police range to tackle any law-and-order situation.

Here's the list of trains which have been cancelled due the agitation:

1) 12248 (NZM – BDTS) J.C.O. 09.02.19

2) 29019 (MDS – KOTA) J.C.O. 09.02.19

3) 19024 (FZR – MMCT) J.C.O. 10.02.19

4) 19020 (DDN – BDTS) J.C.O. 09.02.19

5) 12415 (INDB – NDLS)J.C.O. 09.02.19

6) 12416 (NDLS – INDB) J.C.O. 09.02.19

7) 19021 (BDTS – LJN) J.C.O. 09.02.19

8) 12909 (BDTS – NZM) J.C.O. 09.02.19

9) 12953 (MMCT – NZM) J.C.O. 09.02.19

10) 19023 (MMCT – FZR) J.C.O. 12.02.19

11) 19019 (BDTS – DDN) J.C.O. 11.02.19

12) 19022 (LJN – BDTS) J.C.O. 10.02.19

13) 12910  (NZM – BDTS) J.C.O. 10.02.19

14) 12954 (NZM – MMCT) J.C.O. 10.02.19

Tags:
GujjarGujjar reservationTrains cancelledreservation
Next
Story

Not an uphill task for PM and CM to give us reservation, say Gujjars; protest continues

Must Watch

PT2M44S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day