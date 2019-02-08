हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujjar agitation

Gujjars relaunch quota agitation, block railway tracks in Rajasthan

High-level meetings were held in Jaipur to pacify the agitators.

Gujjars relaunch quota agitation, block railway tracks in Rajasthan
ANI photo

JAIPUR: Several members of the Gujjar community held a dharna in Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur district, demanding five per cent reservation. The agitators sat on the railway tracks, blocking train movement.

“We want 5% reservation. Government hasn't responded to my request. So, I am going to do an agitation. Government should give, I don’t know from where do they give,” said Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. At present, these communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent under the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation.

In January, the Gujjars issued a 20-day "ultimatum" to the Rajasthan government to clear its stand on reservation to the communities in government jobs and educational institutes, failing which he threatened of reviving the quota agitation.

The deadline lapsed on Friday, following which Bainsla held a 'Maha Panchayat' at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district and started the sit-in dharna with his supporters

"Things are changing fast. I have not come here but the crowd has brought me on the railway tracks. People cannot be fooled all the time. It is a fight to do or die. State government should stand on its promise. It will be a peaceful protest. I will lead the protest and the youths will support," Bainsla told reporters.

Meanwhile, high-level meetings were held in Jaipur to pacify the agitators.

With agency inputs

