Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka only interested in political tourism to BJP-ruled states: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Karauli incident

JAIPUR: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has slammed the Congress party for not paying attention to states like Rajasthan where it is in power, hours after a temple priest was burnt alive over an old property dispute.

Rathore also trained his guns to Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who he said are more interested in political tourism to BJP-ruled states rather than paying attention to Rajasthan.

Rathore took to Twitter to give a piece of advice to Rahul and his sister Priyanka and urged them to pay attention to the Congress-ruled state before finding faults with the BJP-ruled states. He attacked the Congress government over the death of a priest in the western state’s Karauli and rising crimes against women in the state.

सत्ता में आने के लिए आपने कहा था “अब होगा न्याय..”

राजस्थान में

पुजारी को जलाना,

नाबालिग बच्चियों का rape न्याय है !!! श्रीलंका में IPKF को बिना नक़्शे के Rajeev Gandhi जी ने भेजा था - हज़ारों फ़ौजी शहीद हुए थे। वो आपका न्याय था। पोलिटिकल पर्यटन के लिए राजस्थान कब आ रहे हैं https://t.co/Jj1r4ztQpk — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 10, 2020

The BJP MP from Jaipur asserted that citizens in Rajasthan are not safe.

“Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today - neither women nor children, not even priests. A government which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, it can’t protect the public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name,” he said.

"As per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan," Rathore.

सपोटरा में मंदिर के पुजारी को जिंदा जला देने की घटना जघन्य है। कांग्रेस के शासन के दौरान अपराधी राजस्थान की गौरव एवं मर्यादा को तार-तार कर रहे हैं। हालात यह है कि राज्य में अब कोई सुरक्षित नही, पूरे देश में पॉलिटिकल पर्यटन करने वाले @RahulGandhi जी राजस्थान कब आ रहे हैं आप ? pic.twitter.com/paew0dhqot — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 9, 2020

Rathore said that the Rajasthan government will have to take full responsibility of the family of the priest, give a job to a member of the family, provide financial help to them and take strict action against the culprits.

The state's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje had also condemned the incident and urged the Congress government to "wake up from its slumber and ensure strict punishment to the culprits."

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have arrested the main accused in connection with the incident, in which a temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly burnt alive by a few people over a land dispute at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The 50-year-old temple priest died in a Jaipur hospital on Thursday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa said that the prime accused has been arrested and the remaining suspects will also be nabbed soon.