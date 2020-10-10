हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karauli incident

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka only interested in political tourism to BJP-ruled states: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Karauli incident

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has slammed the Congress party for not paying attention to states like Rajasthan where it is in power, hours after a temple priest was burnt alive over an old property dispute.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka only interested in political tourism to BJP-ruled states: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Karauli incident
Play

JAIPUR: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has slammed the Congress party for not paying attention to states like Rajasthan where it is in power, hours after a temple priest was burnt alive over an old property dispute.

Rathore also trained his guns to Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who he said are more interested in political tourism to BJP-ruled states rather than paying attention to Rajasthan.

Rathore took to Twitter to give a piece of advice to Rahul and his sister Priyanka and urged them to pay attention to the Congress-ruled state before finding faults with the BJP-ruled states. He attacked the Congress government over the death of a priest in the western state’s Karauli and rising crimes against women in the state.

The BJP MP from Jaipur asserted that citizens in Rajasthan are not safe. 

“Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today - neither women nor children, not even priests. A government which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, it can’t protect the public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name,” he said.

"As per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan," Rathore.

Rathore said that the Rajasthan government will have to take full responsibility of the family of the priest, give a job to a member of the family, provide financial help to them and take strict action against the culprits.

The state's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje had also condemned the incident and urged the Congress government to "wake up from its slumber and ensure strict punishment to the culprits."

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have arrested the main accused in connection with the incident, in which a temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly burnt alive by a few people over a land dispute at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The 50-year-old temple priest died in a Jaipur hospital on Thursday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa said that the prime accused has been arrested and the remaining suspects will also be nabbed soon.

Tags:
Karauli incidentTemple priest burntRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiCongressRajyavardhan Singh RathoreBJP
Next
Story

Rajasthan temple priest murder: Victim's family refuses to perform last rites until demands met
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M16S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Actress Rekha celebrates her 66th birthday