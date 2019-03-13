Suspected ISI agent arrested in Rajasthan had taken 22 days training in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: A suspected ISI agent arrested by the security agencies from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, had taken 22 days training in Pakistan, sources claimed.

Nawab Khan alias Nabiya was arrested on Sunday for allegedly leaking confidential information about the activities of Indian Army.

36-year-old Nawab Khan is a resident of Ganga settlement in Jaisalmer.

According to sources, Nabia was sharing information about the Army movement near the border to Pakistan's ISI for nearly a year.

The agencies suspect that Nabia was given a time-bound task by his Pakistan handlers to share crucial info regarding the Indian Army's movement near the border areas, especially in the aftermath of the suicide attack on CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwamaon February 14 which resulted in the death of at least 40 troopers.

Nawab Khan has been booked on spying charges and a case against him has been registered at the special police station of CID (Special Branch), according to ADG Intelligence Umesh Mishra.

Sharing more details, the ADG said that Nawab had gone to Pakistan on a religious pilgrimage last year along with his parents.

A close relative of Nawab arranged a meeting between him and the ISI officials at a hotel in Pakistan.

Soon after this, he was trained for about three weeks in Pakistan.

After coming back to Jaisalmer, Nawab Khan started monitoring the activities of the Indian Army and sent all confidential information in the code language through his mobile phone to ISI.

Khan used WhatsApp and Voicecall to share information with his ISI handlers.

In lieu of his work, Nawab Khan was provided money, which was credited to various bank accounts linked to him and his parents.

His phone and other communication devices were seized by the security agencies and are being examined by the experts.