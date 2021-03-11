DDA Housing Scheme 2021 latest update: Lottery draw, possession letter, allotment of flats and all other details here

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority conducted the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10. The draw, based on a random number-generation system, was conducted for over 33,000 applications that were submitted till February 16, the last date for the scheme that was launched on January 2 with 1,354 flats on offer.

You can watch the lottery draw here:

These flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

The maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

In HIG, low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS)/janta categories, the number of flats on offer are - 254; 52 and 291, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in three bedrooms, hall and kitchen (BHK) and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in the two BHK category.

The scheme is completely online, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA from processing of application to possession of flats.

DDA accepted applications till February 16, for the 2021 housing scheme, while the lottery draw of the housing scheme was held on March 10.

Refund Date will be made after 30 days of lottery draw while possession letter will be given after allocation and first payment.

With PTI Inputs