Govt approves construction of 1.40 lakh more houses under PMAY

New Delhi: The centre has approved 1.40 lakh more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a statement

This has taken the cumulative number of of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) to more than 85 lakh, it added.

“The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved the construction of around 1,40,134 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The approval was given in the 45thmeeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held here today. The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) now is 85,11,574” an official release said.

Under the approved houses, Uttar Pradesh has got 54,277 houses, West Bengal 26,585, Gujarat 26,183, Maharashtra 8,499, Assam 9,328, Chhattisgarh 6,507, Rajasthan 4,947 and Haryana got 3,808 houses.

A total of 492 projects with a project cost of Rs 6,642 crore with central assistance of Rs 2,102 crore has been approved in the meeting held under the chairmanship of DurgaShanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.