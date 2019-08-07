Housing Ministry institutes PMAY(U) awards for beneficiaries

New Delhi: The ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has instituted PMAY(U) awards for beneficiaries for the first time to recognise the contribution of States/UTs, Urban Local Bodies and Beneficiaries.

“This special award for beneficiaries is likely to enthuse the States / UTs to fulfil the dream of house for millions, a reality, and also encourage beneficiaries to build their house aesthetically using sustainable methods,” an official release said.

The last date to participate in the Awards is 20th August 2019. The winners will be awarded during a National level Event. The procedure of selection for these awards has been made transparent by linking it with the progress being uploaded in MIS system by States/UTs. This award is in addition to CLSS Award for recognising the contribution of PMAY (U) Banks and Housing Finance Companies, the Housing ministry said.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)- PMAY(U)- mission has achieved milestone of approving more than 85 Lakh houses against a demand of about 112 Lakh houses in urban areas. Out of these, around 50 Lakh houses are at various stages of construction and more than 26 Lakh houses have already been completed, it added.

To facilitate this, a PMAY(U) mobile application was launched by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri, in February this year for direct interface of beneficiaries with the PMAY(U) mission.

The mobile app has been designed for beneficiaries to upload high-resolution photographs and videos clips highlighting their success stories of owning a house under PMAY (U).

The mobile app has marked its reach to more than 50 thousand beneficiaries so far across all States/ UTs.