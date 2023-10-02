New Delhi: The famous riverside house from "Sex Education" is currently listed for sale for 1.5 million pounds (more than 15 crores). Otis, the main character, lives there with his mother Jean, a sex therapist. According to sources, the breathtaking home is located near Symonds Yat, Herefordshire, with a view of the River Wye.

This house, which holds many memories, has been featured in practically every episode. It's safe to argue that it has played a crucial role in the plot.

For those who are unaware, the program centers around Otis. It is renowned for its open discussion of subjects that are ordinarily regarded as taboo. The program has developed a sizable fan base since its debut.

Many fans eagerly anticipated the fourth season when the third season ended.

The house has three storeys and five bedrooms, along with three bathrooms. It also features a Swedish hot tub, a conservatory, a lawn, a summer house, a stone pizza oven, and a custom-painted wood kitchen.

"After 21 years of ownership, we've decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale," read a post on the chalet's Instagram page.

The property has reportedly been used for numerous location filming, including the critically acclaimed Netflix series Sex Education and the Channel 4 series Extraordinary Escapes.

"The Chalet's setting is quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge from its completely hidden and wooded position," it said.