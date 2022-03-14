Supertech twin towers demolition on May 22, Noida authority shares modus-operandi

New Delhi: Nearly a month after the Noida authority informed the Supreme Court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22, few other details were shared regarding the demolition process in a press conference on Monday.

In a joint press conference of Supertech Group, demolition agency Edifice Engineering and Noida Authority, the modus operandi regarding the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers were shared. The entire process of demolition was shown through presentation.

The NOCs of all departments have been received while the demolition of the twin towers will be carried out in a scientific process. Detail assessment reports will be taken from GAIL and Pollution Department.

The Authorities stated that Supertech Twin Towers will be demolished in 9 seconds. Both towers will be demolished together. After the demolition, there will be a thick layer of dust on the roads. Dust will be visible in the sky for 10 minutes after the blast. About 2.5 to 4 thousand kgs of gunpowder will be required to carry out the demolition process.

However, there will be no damage to GAIL's pipeline, said the authority. On February 7, the top court was informed that GAIL`s NOC was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metres and depth of 3 meters.

