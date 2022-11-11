20 years of Prabhas: 'Salaar' to 'Project K,' movies of the power-packed actor to look up to!

New Delhi: Prabhas has been working in the Indian film industry for 20 years, and his career has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. The actor has certainly come a long way from making his debut with the movie Eshwar to becoming a fan favourite, then rising to stardom and becoming the first pan-Indian star with the Bahubali franchise. Fans are excited to see what else is in the works for Prabhas now that he is preparing for his releases. Here are some of his upcoming movies:

Salaar

Salaar is a multilingual movie starring Prabhas in a prominent role. It is an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is likely to release in theatres in the summer of 2023.

Adipurush

Adipurush is an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on the Ramayana. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon star in the lead roles.The film is written and directed by Om Raut. The film is slated to release next year.

Spirit

Prabhas will be seen collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series will be backing the project. Spirit is his 25th film, which has a large budget and is currently under wraps. The film will be released worldwide in multiple regional and international languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

An untitled with director Maruthi

Prabhas' film with Maruthi is slated to begin shooting in November and the actor will collaborate with him for the first time in his career.

Project K

Project K is the working title of an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.