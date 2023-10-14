Actor Kamal Haasan Meets Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Ahead Of 'Ghost' Release

New Delhi: Actor Shiva Rajkumar who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' is now gearing up for the release of his next pan-India project titled 'Ghost'. Directed by MG Srinivas, the film is a heist thriller and it is all set to release in theatres on October 19. Ever since the trailer of the movie was launched it has created a buzz in the industry. During the promotional event of the pan India film Ghost that was held on 13th Oct, the Kannada superstar Shivanna met the versatile Kollywood star Kamal Haasan in Mumbai.

Both the stars met in Mumbai and had a small chat. Shiva Rajkumar' 'Ghost' stars Jayaram in a prominent role, who is one of Kamal Haasan's close friends too. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has now completed shooting for his movie 'Indian 2'.

Shiva Rajkumar during the press meet said that he was happy with the response the trailer has received from the North audience. I am extremely excited for the audience to watch this high-octane mass-action film and I promise it will entertain each and everyone.

The action-packed heist thriller Ghost tells the story of a man's quest for justice. It takes place in a jail in a span of 48 hours. Backed by strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Sandesh Nagaraj (Ex MLC). Ghost Produced by Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) & Sandesh N is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.