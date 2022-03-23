हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's heartwarming poem for her sons Linga and Yatra is worth reading!

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is to debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's heartwarming poem for her sons Linga and Yatra is worth reading!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth has penned an emotional poem for her sons on the occasion of World Poetry Day.

The filmmaker, who published the poem on her Instagram timeline, wrote, "You kicked me while in my womb ….Now I enjoy you kiss me while all grown and groom. Thank you to have you lovely souls as sons to God I say everyday. Prayer is the only way I can repay. This is love you cannot measure. But bringing you up,see you grow and bloom I will forever treasure…."

On the professional front, Aishwaryaa is to debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

The film, an extraordinary true love story, is to be produced by Meenu Aroraa, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund'.

It was only last week that the filmmaker had released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

 

Tags:
Aishwaryaa RajinikanthAishwaryaa Rajinikanth instagramAishwaryaa Rajinikanth sonsAishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorceDhanush
