Akhil Akkineni's fourth film to go on floors soon

Starlet Akhil Akkineni, who has done three films till now is all set to begin shooting for his fourth film which is going to be directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The fourth project of the actor has been launched recently and will go on floors pretty soon.

The puja ceremony of the movie was held at Film Nagar Temple. Producer Bunny Vasu along with Vasu Varma will bankroll this project under 'Geetha Arts-2 Pictures' Banner. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife Amala also attended the event. Director Parsuram, Srikantha Addala, and Maruthi attended this event. King Nagarjuna has done an honorary direction, and Allu Ayan switched the camera on while Allu Anvitha clapped for the first shot.

Previously, Geetha Arts banner produced 100% Love with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya under the direction of Sukumar which went on to become the box-office super hit. Bunny Vas produced this film. Now, another Akkineni Hero Akhil is associated with Geetha Arts banner for a project.

Bunny Vas established himself as a young producer who regularly kept himself updated with the latest trends and maintains a high success rate in the industry. He has now associated with another young director Vasu Varma who turned into a producer to deliver this crazy project.

Makers will announce the cast and crew, shooting schedule details and dates officially very soon.