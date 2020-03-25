हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RRR

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's ‘RRR’ motion poster is here to lift up your spirits - Watch

The poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a never-seen avatar as they join forces as fire and water to fight against a common enemy in ‘RRR’ – which stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, ‘Raththam Ranam Rowthiram’ in Tamil and ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ in Hindi.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ram Charan and Jr NTR&#039;s ‘RRR’ motion poster is here to lift up your spirits - Watch
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ssrajamouli

New Delhi: The much-awaited motion posted of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ released on Wednesday and it will definitely lift up your spirits during the coronavirus crisis time. The poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a never-seen avatar as they join forces as fire and water to fight against a common enemy in ‘RRR’ – which stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, ‘Raththam Ranam Rowthiram’ in Tamil and ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ in Hindi.

“Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR,” wrote Rajamouli while presenting the motion poster of ‘RRR’.

Watch it here and forget blinking for a minute.

'RRR' is Rajamouli's first film after the blockbuster 'Baahubali' series. It is a fictional story set in the pre-independence era (1920) and based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The film also marks Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s debut in the Telugu film industry. According to reports, Alia is said to be paired opposite Ram Charan.

Ahead of releasing the motion poster, Rajamouli tweeted to say, “t's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of #RRRMovie.”

‘RRR’ is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.

Tags:
RRRRRR motion posterRam CharanJr NTRAjay DevgnAlia Bhatt
Next
Story

Rajinikanth, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi donate for daily wage workers

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Kabul: Suicidal attack in Gurudwara, No casualty reported