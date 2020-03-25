Amid coronavirus crisis, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's ‘RRR’ motion poster is here to lift up your spirits - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited motion posted of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ released on Wednesday and it will definitely lift up your spirits during the coronavirus crisis time. The poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a never-seen avatar as they join forces as fire and water to fight against a common enemy in ‘RRR’ – which stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, ‘Raththam Ranam Rowthiram’ in Tamil and ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ in Hindi.

“Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR,” wrote Rajamouli while presenting the motion poster of ‘RRR’.

Watch it here and forget blinking for a minute.

'RRR' is Rajamouli's first film after the blockbuster 'Baahubali' series. It is a fictional story set in the pre-independence era (1920) and based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The film also marks Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s debut in the Telugu film industry. According to reports, Alia is said to be paired opposite Ram Charan.

Ahead of releasing the motion poster, Rajamouli tweeted to say, “t's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of #RRRMovie.”

It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2020

‘RRR’ is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.