New Delhi: To everyone’s surprise, inspite of biggies like Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’, it is the Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’ which is bringing hindi movie goers to the theatres.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted, “#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers... Collects more than #LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) and #RB (Raksha Bandhan) *yesterday* [Fri]... Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong... Will continue to dominate over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

The film was able to collect 2 crore rupees even on its second week with the hindi dubbed version. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, ‘Karthikeya 2’ stars Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The film collected 48 crore rupees in its first week. In fact, the hindi dubbed version of the movie on Thursday collected 1.64 crore rupees, while ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ were only able to collect 1.3 crore rupees and 1 crore rupees respectively. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Dobaaraa’ was only able to collect 72 crore rupees on its opening day.

Boasting of a huge star cast and crew, both ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have failed at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ follows the story of Lala Kedarnath who struggles to get his sisters married due to the dowry system. It stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth portray Akshay Kumar’s sisters in the film.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, on the other hand, is the official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. All these films have been at the receiving end of boycott calls on social media.