NewsEntertainmentRegional
KARTHIKEYA 2

Amid ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ failure, Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’ emerges as winner at Hindi box office

As 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan' failed at the box office, the hindi dubbed version of Telugu film 'Karthikeya 2' collects 2 crore rupees on its second week.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Karthikeya 2' performs better than 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan'
  • It's hindi dubbed version collected more than 2 crore rupees on its second week

Trending Photos

Amid ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ failure, Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’ emerges as winner at Hindi box office

New Delhi: To everyone’s surprise, inspite of biggies like Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’, it is the Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’ which is bringing hindi movie goers to the theatres. 

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted, “#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers... Collects more than #LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) and #RB (Raksha Bandhan) *yesterday* [Fri]... Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong... Will continue to dominate over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version." 

The film was able to collect 2 crore rupees even on its second week with the hindi dubbed version. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, ‘Karthikeya 2’ stars Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The film collected 48 crore rupees in its first week. In fact, the hindi dubbed version of the movie on Thursday collected 1.64 crore rupees, while ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ were only able to collect 1.3 crore rupees and 1 crore rupees respectively. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Dobaaraa’ was only able to collect 72 crore rupees on its opening day.  

Boasting of a huge star cast and crew, both ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have failed at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ follows the story of Lala Kedarnath who struggles to get his sisters married due to the dowry system. It stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth portray Akshay Kumar’s sisters in the film.   

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, on the other hand, is the official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. All these films have been at the receiving end of boycott calls on social media.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?