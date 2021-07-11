Bengali actress files police complaint after getting rape threats online

New Delhi: A Bengali actress has filed a police complaint for getting rape threats online according to Hindustan Times.

The actress has claimed that her morphed and sexually explicit pictures were posted on social media.

“We have initiated a case under various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 and the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman,” a senior officer of the detective department told HT.

“I was receiving threats that I would be raped. Initially, I was asked by the police to ignore it but the harassment went on. I feared for my life,” shares the actress about her ordeal. She further adds, “The morphed pictures were even sent to my mother and friends”.

Another similar incident took place in West Bengal where the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader from Hooghly district has allegedly uploaded the morphed pictures of the daughter of a police officer on social media. He also shared her phone number online. According to the officials who spoke to HT, the woman and the accused knew each other.

“I was getting calls not only from other states but also from abroad after my morphed photo and number was uploaded on porn sites,” shares the woman.

“If being a police officer I don’t get justice then what would happen to the common citizens,” tells the woman's father to HT, who is also a deputy superintendent of police.

The two incidents have triggered a fresh political banter between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Police have become inactive. Some of the efficient officers have been sidelined by the TMC government. Maybe they didn’t do the task which the ruling party asked them to during the elections. They had to face the consequences. What would the police do? Ultimately it is the party leaders who are running the police,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP president in West Bengal.

“Cybercrime is not just restricted to West Bengal. It happens across the world. West Bengal police act on such cases very promptly. There is no party interference. Such allegations are baseless,” retorted TMC minister Sujit Bose.