Chiyaan Vikram REACTS to 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, says 'I don't...'

New Delhi: South superstar Chiyaan Vikram's latest release Cobra opened in theatres on August 31, 2022 (today). While film promotions, he was asked to comment on the latest 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.

Media quizzed Chiyaan Vikram over the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend affecting Aamir Khan's ambitious project 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' at the Box Office. Chiyaan Vikram very smartly evaded the question by saying, "I don’t know what language you are speaking. What do you mean by that (boycott)? I know what’s a boy. I very well know what’s a girl. I know very, very well, what’s a cot. But, I don’t know what’s a boycott."

VIKRAM'S COBRA MOVIE RELEASES TODAY

Cobra is a Tamil-language action thriller, written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. It has been produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The movie features Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Cobra marks the cinematic debut of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and the Tamil debuts of Srinidhi Shetty, Khalid and Mathew. Cobra also stars Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindarajan playing supporting roles.

For the unversed, many Bollywood films faced boycott calls on social media over some of the controversies quoted by its lead actors in the gone times. Big films including Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, and Darlings are a few which were majorly affected by the this.