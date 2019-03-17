हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Dear Comrade', Vijay sure knows how to kiss

Telugu cinemas most rapidly rising star Vijay Deverakonda is ready with his next release titled "Dear Comrade", which will be his biggest release to date in four languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Mumbai: Telugu cinemas most rapidly rising star Vijay Deverakonda is ready with his next release titled "Dear Comrade", which will be his biggest release to date in four languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is said to have a deep-rooted connection to the politics of violence and it`s interesting how Vijay fuses vigorous violence with unbridled passion all within a few seconds of the teaser`s playing time.

Unlike other major stars, Vijay likes to leave nothing to chance and we`ve good reason to believe that this teaser showing Vijay knocking a solid punch in an adversary`s face and then quickly moving in to catch an intense kiss with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna is indicative of the film`s action-romance ideology. The pair was last seen in the 2018 hit film "Geetha Govindam".

In "Dear Comrade", Vijay plays a student leader with Communist leanings. Apparently, this student leader leads in the field of lip-locks too. The kiss in the teaser shows Vijay fully in charge of the task at hand. 

