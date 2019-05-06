Disco Raja second schedule to begin from May 27

As the first schedule has been successfully completed, the makers of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja are all set to begin the second schedule from May 27. A couple of days ago, the buzz was that the project has been shelved but now, the makers have announced the update to clear the air.

Producer Ram Talluri and Director Vi Anand invalidated this news. Some of the key artists will join Ravi Teja in this schedule. RX 100 fame Payal Rajput and Nannu Dhochukundhuvate fame Nabha Natesh roped in to play female leading characters in the film.

This is the second film for Ram Talluri with Mass Maha Raja Ravi Teja after Nela Ticket under SRT Entertainments Banner. The first look motion poster got an overwhelming response from all Telugu movie lovers.

While speaking at a press meet, Ram Talluri said that "We are very happy that we have completed the first schedule of Disco Raja successfully. The output was phenomenal. We are planning our second schedule. Meanwhile, some of the news portals disseminated fake news about Disco Raja being terminated. There is no truth in the news. Disco Raja will be a Sci-Fi Action thriller and scenes with visual effects will play a crucial role in this schedule. That is why VI Anand and other team members have planned the second schedule very carefully and we spent some time planning the schedule. While we are busy planning our second schedule, fake news being disseminated. We will kick start the next schedule on May 27th and shooting will continue till June 21st. We will shoot some of the crucial scenes here in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Disco Raja will entertain all movie lovers and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja fans.”