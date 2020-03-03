हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment news: Kamal Haasan summoned by police in connection with 'Indian 2' accident

Three technicians were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City near here on February 19 night.

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at "Indian 2" shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.

Three technicians -- Madhu, Chandran and Krishna -- were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City near here on February 19 night.

Lead actor Kamal Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal, as well as Director Shankar himself, had a providential escape that night.

The police are summoning people who were present at the accident spot for enquiry to ascertain the reason for the accident. They will find out about the safety precautions that were taken and other details.

